Monkeypox in India: Centre holds high-level meeting as tally climbs

Monkeypox in India: Centre holds high-level meeting as tally climbs2 min read . 05:48 PM IST
The Central government on Sunday held a high-level meeting as India's monkeypox tally climbed after one more case was detected in Delhi
The Central government on Sunday held a high-level meeting as India's monkeypox tally climbed after one more case was detected in Delhi
The central government on Sunday held a high-level meeting after a 34-year-old man tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The man who has tested positive for the virus has no history of foreign travel. With the fresh monkeypox case in Delhi, the tally of those infected with the virus in India has climbed to four.
The central government on Sunday held a high-level meeting after a 34-year-old man tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The man who has tested positive for the virus has no history of foreign travel. With the fresh monkeypox case in Delhi, the tally of those infected with the virus in India has climbed to four.
Sources told news agency PTI that the review meeting was chaired by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) and attended by officials from the Health ministry, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and ICMR among others.
Sources told news agency PTI that the review meeting was chaired by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) and attended by officials from the Health ministry, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and ICMR among others.
The new patient to have tested positive for the monkeypox virus is presently recovering at a designated isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Hospital. According to the reports, the 34-year-old had attended a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh recently.
The new patient to have tested positive for the monkeypox virus is presently recovering at a designated isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Hospital. According to the reports, the 34-year-old had attended a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh recently.
A resident of West Delhi, the patient was isolated at the hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of the disease. A doctor at the hospital said that the patient came with a fever and had rashes on his body.
A resident of West Delhi, the patient was isolated at the hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of the disease. A doctor at the hospital said that the patient came with a fever and had rashes on his body.
His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, Union Health Ministry officials said.
His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, Union Health Ministry officials said.
The health ministry also said that the close contacts of the man who has tested positive for the monkeypox virus have been identified and are under quarantine.
The health ministry also said that the close contacts of the man who has tested positive for the monkeypox virus have been identified and are under quarantine.
Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala.
Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.
WHAT IS MONKEYPOX VIRUS?
WHAT IS MONKEYPOX VIRUS?
Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets, according to the WHO.
Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets, according to the WHO.
Over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries. At least five people have died due to the monkeypox virus outbreak.
Over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries. At least five people have died due to the monkeypox virus outbreak.
The symptoms of the monkeypox virus are fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.
The symptoms of the monkeypox virus are fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.
(With ageny inputs)
(With ageny inputs)