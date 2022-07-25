Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Monkeypox in India: Delhi mandates health facilities to notify govt about all cases

Monkeypox in India: Delhi mandates health facilities to notify govt about all cases

Delhi has asked all the health facilities in the national capital to notify govt about all the suspected monkeypox cases.
1 min read . 07:35 PM ISTLivemint

  • DGHS said that all the suspected cases of monkeypox must be referred and isolated at the reserved ward of Lok Nayak Hospital in coordination with District Surveillance Officers

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government has asked all the health facilities in the national capital to notify it about any suspect case of the monkeypox virus. All the health facilities have been asked to alert the District Surveillance Unit if any case of monkeypox is detected or suspected in the national capital.

DGHS also said that all the suspected cases of monkeypox must be referred and isolated at the reserved ward of Lok Nayak Hospital in coordination with District Surveillance Officers.

Delhi had on Sunday registered a case of monkeypox virus in a 34-year-old man. The man with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox, taking India's tally of cases of the disease to four. As the monkeypox virus tally in India climbed to four, with a Delhi man testing positive for it, the Centre held a high-level review meeting.

