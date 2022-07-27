Monkeypox virus isolated from clinical specimen of patient. Read here

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday that the monkeypox virus is isolated from the clinical specimen of a patient by the ICMR – NIV, Pune
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday that the monkeypox virus is isolated from the clinical specimen of a patient by the ICMR – National Institute of Virology, Pune.
The Central government on Wednesday issued guidelines for the monkeypox patients and their close contacts. The government said that 21-day isolation, wearing masks, following hand hygiene, keeping lesions fully covered and waiting for those to fully heal are among the guidelines.
India has so far registered four cases of monkeypox. While Kerala has logged three cases, Delhi has reported one.
Till now, 14 contacts of Delhi’s first monkeypox patient have been identified and none of them has shown symptoms. Sources have said that only one of the contacts had complained of body ache but he is doing fine now. He has no symptoms of monkeypox.
Another suspected case of monkeypox has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi. The patient's sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
Another suspected case of monkeypox has been detected in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The 47-year-old patient has approached the health department yesterday, after which her samples were taken.
"The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment. Monkeypox can be confirmed only after the test results are out," a local health official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Monkeypox has been declared a global health public emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.
