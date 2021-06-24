Monoclonal antibody therapy can reduce hospitalization in covid, shows study

The study found that there no deaths were reported in the monoclonal antibodies treated group, compared to 3.5% in the control group. Further, the patients treated with monoclonal antibodies within six days of symptom onset were significantly less likely to be hospitalized or visit the emergency department (7.7%) than those treated after six days (28.1%). The study data indicated that monoclonal antibodies are best given within seven days of initial symptoms to reduce the odds of hospitalization within 29 days of infusion.