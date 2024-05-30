Monsoon 2024 Update: Maharashtra's monsoon onset in 8-10 days, Mumbai to experience relief soon, says IMD
Monsoon 2024 update: The Meteorological Department predicts the monsoon will take 8-10 days to move across Maharashtra after reaching Kerala, covering regions including Mumbai. IMD expects above-normal rainfall this season across India, providing relief from the summer heatwave
