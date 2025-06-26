Monsoon to advance over remaining parts in next 3-4 days

Having covered almost the entire country much before the normal date of 8 July, the crucial southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next three-four days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of the country during the next 3-4 days," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update.

The Southwest monsoon, which is crucial for kharif crops, accounting for 60% of the total agricultural production in the country, has further advanced over some more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

As the South-west monsoon continues its march across the country, the sowing of kharif crops continued at a brisk pace during the week ended 20 June, outstripping the acreage touched during the same time last year by 10%.

The overall acreage under all kharif crops is at 13.78 million hectares compared with 12.48 million hectares, a year ago, according to the agriculture ministry.

Among all crops, paddy, which is the main food grain grown during the kharif season, has been planted in around 1.32 million hectares, reporting a 58% jump. Similarly, the acreage under pulses has increased by over 42% to 0.95 million hectares as on 20 June compared with 0.66 million hectares, a year ago.

Meanwhile, as monsoon intensifies, IMD issued a red alert warning of moderate to intense thunderstorms and lightning with maximum surface wind speed between 41-61 kmph (In gusts) and heavy rain (>15 mm/hr) at isolated places in Patan, Mahesana, Rajkot, Junagarh, Porbandar districts of Gujarat and in Trissur, Ernakulam Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts of Kerala.

Also, it warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over many parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India during next seven days.

Amid heavy rain in most parts of the country, the IMD suggested farmers postpone nursery sowing of rice in Gujarat. It advised ensuring proper drainage facilities in already sown rice nurseries, sugarcane fields, banana and mango plantations to prevent waterlogging.

In West Madhya Pradesh, IMD has asked to postpone harvesting of maize and postpone sowing of pearl millet, soybean, pigeon pea and paddy nurseries. In Jammu and Kashmir, the IMD has suggested that farmers postpone sowing of maize and drain out excess water from the fields of maize and vegetables.