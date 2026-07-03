Monsoon advances across central and northwest India

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon advanced further across India on Friday, covering more parts of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Madhya Pradesh, as favourable conditions continued to support its progress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab, and additional parts of Rajasthan over the next four to five days.

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to keep the monsoon active across central India over the next four to five days, triggering widespread rainfall and raising the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy showers in several states.

The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat on 6 July, while West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on 4 July.

The active monsoon is expected to support kharif sowing and other agricultural operations. However, the IMD cautioned that areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall could face localised flooding, waterlogging and traffic disruptions over the coming days.

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Rainfall activity is expected to intensify across northwest India during the forecast period. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, along with Uttarakhand, are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 4 July to 9 July. Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness widespread rainfall between 5-9 July.

The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between 6-8 July. East Rajasthan is likely to remain under widespread rainfall activity throughout 4-9 July, while rainfall is expected to increase over Uttar Pradesh later in the week.

Central India is expected to remain one of the most active monsoon regions over the next seven days. Chhattisgarh, East and West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout 4-9 July.

Also, eastern India is expected to witness persistent monsoon activity, with widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand and Odisha during most of the forecast period. Bihar is also likely to receive rainfall throughout the week.

In the Northeast, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall through 9 July, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness enhanced rainfall from 7 July onwards.