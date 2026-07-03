Monsoon advances across central and northwest India

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon advanced further across India on Friday, covering more parts of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Madhya Pradesh, as favourable conditions continued to support its progress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab, and additional parts of Rajasthan over the next four to five days.

Advertisement

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to keep the monsoon active across central India over the next four to five days, triggering widespread rainfall and raising the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy showers in several states.

The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat on 6 July, while West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on 4 July.

The active monsoon is expected to support kharif sowing and other agricultural operations. However, the IMD cautioned that areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall could face localised flooding, waterlogging and traffic disruptions over the coming days.

Also Read | The monsoon impact on Indian economy is as patchy as rainfall itself

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify across northwest India during the forecast period. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, along with Uttarakhand, are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 4 July to 9 July. Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness widespread rainfall between 5-9 July.

Advertisement

The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between 6-8 July. East Rajasthan is likely to remain under widespread rainfall activity throughout 4-9 July, while rainfall is expected to increase over Uttar Pradesh later in the week.

Central India is expected to remain one of the most active monsoon regions over the next seven days. Chhattisgarh, East and West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout 4-9 July.

Also, eastern India is expected to witness persistent monsoon activity, with widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand and Odisha during most of the forecast period. Bihar is also likely to receive rainfall throughout the week.

Advertisement

In the Northeast, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall through 9 July, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness enhanced rainfall from 7 July onwards.

The west coast is expected to remain under active monsoon conditions, with widespread rainfall over the Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the first half of the week. Saurashtra & Kutch are also likely to receive widespread rainfall through July 6 before rainfall activity eases.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Monsoon Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. News Home Monsoon advances across central and northwest India