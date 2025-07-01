Monsoon fury hits Himachal, Gurugram waterlogged; IMD warns of heavy rain across India over next 6-7 days

Heavy rains in Gurugram led to severe inundation, particularly in residential areas, and traffic jams across the city today. The waterlogging was reported for the second consecutive day. On Monday -- a short spell of 40 minutes also led to massive waterlogging in areas like Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), officials and residents had said.

A video shared by news agency PTI showed vehicles moving slowly on clogged roads. Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to a pleasant morning today, with early monsoon showers bringing relief from the much-needed heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi in the green zone, forecasting very light to light rainfall. The city is expected to see generally cloudy skies, with rain likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

While the monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh -- causing flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts disrupting normal life -- the torrential rains have claimed the lives of at least 16 people. Around 35 houses have been fully or partially damaged, leaving several families displaced.

IMD's rainfall alert across several regions The weather agency, in its Tuesday bulletin, issued extremely heavy rainfall warnings for several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan over some of the next six to seven days.

It said the monsoon will remain active in many parts of northwest, central, and east India during this period.

Heavy rain is also likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand. Some days may see heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain may occur at some places in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Saurashtra and Kutch may also receive heavy rain in the next seven days.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till July 5

Northeast India is likely to get heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places during this period.