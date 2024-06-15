The IMD forecast for 15 June predicts partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by drizzle at one or two places during the day.

As Northern India is eagerly waiting for the onset of monsoon to give respite from heatwaves. On the other hand, most of the southern and north-eastern states have had continued wet spells over the last few days due to the early onset of Southwest monsoon.

This year, some states like Maharashtra and Kerala witnessed monsoons earlier than forecasted. Monsoon showers have already made an appearance in Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Also read: Heatwave in Delhi till June 18; IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in THESE states today; check weather update here Where will monsoon make an impact in the coming days? As per the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather report dated 14 June, in the next four days Southwest monsoon is set to advance in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

The weather agency predicted heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi until 18 June.

Also read: Heatwave alert in Delhi, UP, Haryana today, IMD predicts wet spell in THESE states: Weather updates Delhi weather IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave condition in Delhi until June 18, thereafter conditions will improve as yellow alert will set in. The maximum temperature in the national capital during this period is expected to settle around 45 degrees Celsius, which is five notches above the normal temperature. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will settle at 31 degree Celsius that is two notches above temperature normal.

At the same time, heatwave conditions are expected in many areas along with dust-raising gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph during the day.

According to the extended weather forecast, rainfall is expected in Delhi on 20 June.

What experts say? IMD scientist Soma Sen on 13 June said, “If we talk about North India, there has not been much change in the weather," reported ANI.

The IMD scientist noted that heatwave condition over northern India "is happening because of the possibility of Easterly, there is also the possibility of impact of Western Disturbance. That is why, we expect heatwave to go down slightly in north India, especially in eastern parts, like UP. The situation would be similar in rest of the states."

