India sets record grain production target of 354.64mt for 2025-26, to help boost rural demand
Vijay C. Roy 3 min read 08 May 2025, 10:53 PM IST
SummaryRice production is projected at a record 147.35 million tonnes in 2025-26 compared with 136.30 mt in 2024-25. Sowing is expected to start this month.
