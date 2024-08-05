Monsoon mayhem: Temples in Maharashtra’s Nashik submerge in torrential rains | Watch video

Maharashtra's Nashik district has so far received 476.1 mm of rainfall since June. The administration of Nashik district has asked the citizens to stay alert with the rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rainfall.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published5 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Monsoon mayhem: A swollen Godavari following heavy rainfall.
Monsoon mayhem: A swollen Godavari following heavy rainfall.(PTI)

Various temples have submerged under the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nashik district, owing to excessive rainfall in the region.

On Sunday, August 4, small temples at Ramkund and the Goda Ghat in Nashik were submerged due to rainfall. Water had reached the waist-level of the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol in the afternoon, according to reports.

Watch here:

The Nashik district has so far received 476.1 mm of rainfall since June. Various reservoirs in the district collectively have a water stock of 28,748 million cubic feet, or 43.78 per cent of the combined capacity, said officials.

The Nashik district administration has urged citizens to stay alert following the rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rainfall, according to a PTI report.

 

The report cited an official as saying that due to incessant rains in the district, the authorities released 4,000 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, at 4 pm on Sunday.

The water level in Godavari has increased and there might be a flood-like situation downstream in Saikheda and Chandroi villages in Niphad taluka in the district.

Citizens living in these areas and on the banks of Godavari have been asked to remain alert and take precautions, the report said, quoting an official.

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit flood-affected areas of Pune on Monday, ANI reported citing sources.

He is likely to meet the district administration and other agencies engaged in disaster relief.

The city has been experiencing persistent heavy rain for the past few days.

Though there have been heavy rains, there is no water stock in Tisgaon, Nagasakya and Manikpun reservoirs, per the ANI report. There are 24 dams in the district

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in the entire Pune district after heavy rainfall on August 4. Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were called in to help with rescue operations in the flooded areas.

 

The entire country is currently experiencing incessant rainfall. The weather department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy rainfall on Monday, August 5, in Gujarat, Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

