Monsoon rains bring Gurugram to a halt as school bus partially sinks into caved-in road | Watch

A school bus carrying children sank into a section of a road that caved in, while arterial roads outside Medanta Hospital, Baani Square and Hero Honda Chowk were submerged, as heavy monsoon showers brought Gurugram to a standstill on Tuesday, according to The Indian Express. Waterlogging also hit residential areas such as Mayfield Gardens and Ardee City, with traffic personnel wading through flooded streets to ease congestion.

According to the report, the school bus that was dropping off children at home got stuck near Sector 53 on Tuesday afternoon. Sanitation workers and police personnel took nearly an hour to pull the vehicle out of the pit.

Cave-Ins and Waterlogging Disrupt Traffic Across the City In a separate incident, a stretch of road at Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway caved in, forcing traffic police to divert vehicles via the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, worsening congestion, The Indian Express reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the road cave-in incident in Gurugram during the monsoon? ⌵ The road cave-in on NH-48 occurred where the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority was carrying out pipe culvert work, causing significant traffic disruption. 2 Why did Gurugram Police issue a work-from-home advisory during the heavy rainfall? ⌵ The advisory was issued to reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety as continuous heavy rainfall was predicted, which could lead to further waterlogging. 3 How did heavy monsoon rains affect traffic in Gurugram on Tuesday? ⌵ Heavy rains led to widespread waterlogging, stranded vehicles, and cave-ins, creating significant traffic jams across major routes like Hero Honda Chowk and the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. 4 Should residents of Gurugram be concerned about infrastructure issues during the monsoon? ⌵ Yes, many residents expressed frustration about recurring infrastructure failures and inadequate measures to handle monsoon challenges, despite improvements in drainage systems. 5 What actions have been taken by Gurugram authorities to manage the flooding situation? ⌵ Authorities deployed engineering teams, sanitation workers, and equipment like tractor-mounted pumps to clear water from major roads and improve drainage connectivity.

Vehicles were also stranded on Civil Lines Road due to severe waterlogging. The area is home to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, Badshahpur MLA, and Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Official data cited by the newspaper showed the district received up to 82 mm of rainfall between 2 PM and 5 PM. Besides the usual flooding hotspot at Sheetla Mata Road, the newly constructed master road in Sector 102 was also inundated.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a post on X that the cave-in on NH-48 occurred at a location where the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was carrying out pipe culvert work. As a precaution, two lanes of the highway were closed while GMDA teams began restoration work. The situation was being closely monitored, the authority said.

A GMDA spokesperson said drainage measures had produced encouraging results, with rainwater receding quickly on several major roads. However, the agency acknowledged temporary water accumulation at Sheetla Mata Road and the Mayfield Gardens-Sispal Vihar stretch, where engineering teams had been deployed.

Residents vent frustration Residents, however, criticised the city's recurring monsoon chaos.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City, sarcastically thanked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for “cleaning the funds and not the drains”.

Ruchika Sethi, a resident of Nirvana Country, said that despite Gurugram being one of India's biggest revenue generators, the city continues to be treated primarily as an investment destination, with inadequate infrastructure spending. She added that residents deserved better than having to fear flooded roads every monsoon.