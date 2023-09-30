Monsoon season ends with 'below-average' rain in El Nino year, says IMD
The weather department said some ‘positive factors’ mitigated some of the deficiency caused by El Niño conditions. The overall rainfall during the season was 94.4 percent of the long-term average, which is being considered as 'near-normal'.
In a year marked by El Niño conditions, the southwest monsoon in India remained subdued to some extent, resulting in “below-average" cumulative rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on September 30, which formally marks the end of monsoon season in the country's mainland.