Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from July 21 to August 21

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday announced that the Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 21, and run till August 12. Both Houses of the Parliament are scheduled to convene on July 21 at 11 am, after a break of over three months. Earlier, Rijiju told the media that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had recommended the dates, adding that the recommendation would be sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to microblogging site X, Rijju wrote: “The Hon’ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August.”



The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on April 4, marking the end of the first Parliament session of 2025.



The announcement of the Monsoon session dates comes amid demands from Opposition leaders for an early special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor -- a military exercise in which India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

