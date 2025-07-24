Monsoon session: Parliament set to debate Tribes Reservation Bill and Merchant Shipping Bill today

As the monsoon session reaches its fourth day, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate important bills on Thursday, including the Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill for Goa and the Merchant Shipping Bill.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for consideration and passage.

“That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats by article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration,” the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 for consideration and passage.

The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

The standing committees on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as well as Communications and Information Technology, will also present their reports on the government’s action taken in response to their recommendations on various issues.

Earlier, due to ongoing protests and disruptions by Opposition MPs over the Bihar Special Intensive Revision on the third day of the monsoon session, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until July 24. The Houses are set to reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue until August 21.

(With inputs from ANI)