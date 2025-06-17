Monsoon to advance further into west, central, east India in two days: IMD

Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over remaining parts of western, central, east and northwest India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days," the weather office said.

Under the influence of two low-pressure areas—one over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and another over Gujarat region—very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gujarat, coastal and south interior Karnataka, north Konkan and north Kerala on 17 June and Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha on 17-18 June.

Also, light to moderate rainfall at most of the places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during 17-21 June with thundersquall very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on 17 and 18 June.

Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 17-21 June.

The IMD predicted that in northwestern India, light to moderate rainfall at some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely during 17-23 June. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh during 17-22 June.

The southwest monsoon, crucial for India's agriculture sector, has further advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat and remaining parts of Vidarbha, more parts of Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Odisha, some parts of Jharkhand, entire Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.

Also, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next five days with extreme rainfall over Meghalaya on 18-19 June.

As far New Delhi, there has been a fall in the minimum temperature up to 1°C and fall in the maximum temperature up to 1°C during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi were 34 to 35°C and 25 to 28° respectively. The minimum temperature was near normal and the maximum temperature was below normal up to 3-5°C.

Warning to Fishermen Arabian Sea: Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into Comorin area, Konkan, Karnataka coasts, east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat coast, west-central northeast Arabian Sea, Goa-Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep, Maldives areas, south-east Arabian Sea during 17-21 June. Fishermen are also advised not to venture along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining sea areas, Oman, Yemen coast and adjoining sea areas during 17-22 June.