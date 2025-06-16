Monsoon to cover central, east and some parts of northwest India this week: IMD

Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over the remaining parts of central and east India and some parts of northwest India during this week, the country's weather office said on Monday, in a boost to kharif sowing that relies heavily on the June-September rains for irrigation.

It is also likely to advance over most parts of northwest India during 19-25 June, according to the India Meteorological Department(IMD).

The forecast comes amid an intense heatwave that has gripped large parts of northewestern region, which comprises Western Himalayan Region (Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan and central India including West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

"The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian sea, some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and also Odisha during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a statement. Also, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh will get monsoon rains in next two-three days.

The IMD has predicted a normal to above-normal monsoon for most of India this year.

The latest forecasts are crucial as they are likely to boost kharif sowing with these regions being heavily dependent on monsoon rains. A smooth progress of the monsoon rains will alleviate concerns about potential risks to food supplies, boost rural consumption, and tame food inflation.

Plentiful monsoon rains will also lead to a lower consumption of electricity and diesel for irrigation purpose, especially in Western and Northern region.

Amid monsoon rains, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4°C over central India during the next four-five days. However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country.

According to IMD, southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat, remaining parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

"The southwest monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the current week and we expect that the entire northwest region will be covered by 25 June," said an IMD official.

Although the monsoon arrived in Kerala on 24 May, eight days before schedule, its advance stalled after 29 May. But with fresh developments, monsoon rains are now expected in the remaining parts of central, east India and some parts of northwest India over the next 10 days.

The southwest monsoon will result in light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over east and central India from 16 to 20 June, with thundersquall probable in some isolated places in the region. IMD also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over some parts of eastern and central India during the same period.

