Monsoon Update | Progress into Eastern India likely over next 4-5 days, IMD says

The southwest monsoon will advance into Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday, as nearly two-thirds of the districts continue to report deficient or large-deficient rainfall through mid-June.
Data for 1–17 June showed 239 districts with deficient rainfall and 230 with large-deficient rainfall across the 741 districts—a marginal improvement from the previous day's tally of 245 deficient and 214 large-deficient districts. The monsoon, which arrived in Kerala on 4 June, three days behind schedule, has so far covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, most of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand, and the entire northeast.
The delayed and uneven advance comes against the backdrop of an El Niño year, with IMD projecting the season's total rainfall at 90% of the Long Period Average—a below-normal forecast that has raised concerns about agricultural output and water availability.
IMD said heatwave conditions are likely over several parts of the country in the coming days: Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Odisha on 18 June; East Uttar Pradesh during 18-24 June; Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana and Vidarbha during 18-20 June; West Uttar Pradesh during 19-24 June.
Elsewhere, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rainfall across northwest India between 18–22 June, with hailstorms possible across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 18–20 June. The Konkan coast and Goa are expected to receive widespread monsoon rainfall by 24 June, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for the northeast and southern peninsular states through the week.
Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the 18-24 June period, IMD added, and said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 18-23 June period, with Assam and Meghalaya likely to receive very heavy rainfall in the 19-22 June period.
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
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