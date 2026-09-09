Monsoon to remain active across India through 15 September

Monsoon activity is likely to remain widespread across several parts of India through 15 September, with rainfall expected to intensify over parts of northwest, central and western India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the week. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive scattered showers during 10-15 September.

Rainfall activity is expected to strengthen over the hills, with fairly widespread to widespread rain forecast over Himachal Pradesh on 14-15 September and Uttarakhand during 11-14 September.

Also Read | How a weak monsoon is fuelling India’s power surge and coal deficits

Central India is likely to see a gradual increase in rainfall. Fairly widespread to widespread rain is forecast over west Madhya Pradesh during 12-15 September, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 11-14 September, and Chhattisgarh during 10-15 September. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In east India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim throughout 10-15 September. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to receive widespread rain during 10-12 September, while Bihar may see similar conditions on 10 September.

West India is also expected to remain wet, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall forecast over Konkan and Goa during 10-15 September. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to see widespread rainfall during 12-14 September, while Gujarat could receive widespread rain during 12-14 September.

In south peninsular India, scattered rainfall is likely across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu through 15 September. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain during 10-12 September, while Telangana is likely to see similar rainfall during 11-12 September. Lakshadweep is also forecast to receive widespread rainfall during 10-11 September.

The broad-based rainfall activity is likely to keep several regions under wet conditions over the coming week.

According to IMD data, India received 645.5 mm of rainfall, 14% below the normal of 754.5 mm between 1 June and 8 September.

Southwest monsoon accounts for more than 70% of India's annual rainfall, while about 45% of the country's net sown area remains rain-fed. A good monsoon supports rural demand, while weak rainfall weighs on consumption.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded across parts of northeast and eastern India in the 24 hours ended 8:30am on Wednesday, with Tripura receiving the heaviest showers, according to IMD.

Also Read | Centre steps up dengue surveillance as monsoon raises outbreak risk