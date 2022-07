Heavy rain has continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas leaving several areas inundated and throwing regular life out of gear. Alerts of thunderstorms and lightning have been sounded for Kerala and Karnataka.

Very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over north interior Karnataka and Kerala on July 6 and coastal Karnataka on July 7 and 8.

A red alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till July 9, while Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are on red alert till July 8. Mumbai and Thane are on orange alert till July 10.

MUMBAI

In Mumbai, traffic movement has been affected, causing severe traffic jams, and local trains have been delayed due to incessant rainfall in the city and surrounding areas.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Palghar till July 10. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on red alert till July 9 and orange alert on July 10. According to ANI, Palghar is on red alert on July 8.

The weather department -- the India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and several other cities of Maharashtra for Thursday. A heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the state for the next five days.

The Andheri Subway was waterlogged as heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday.

Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in Palghar on Friday," Regional Meteorological Centre said.

As heavy rainfall lashed the metropolitan, severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The waterlogging was recorded in Dadar and Sion areas.

On Tuesday, a landslide was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house. A day before, a landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.

KARNATAKA

The district administration of Karnataka's Kodagu on Wednesday announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres, schools, and colleges in the district after an orange alert was issued in view of heavy rains.

On Thursday, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday today for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud, and Sakleshpura.

With a red alert issued by the IMD amid heavy rains in Udupi, the district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday today (July 7) for Anganwadi schools and colleges.

With a red alert issued by the IMD amid heavy rains in Udupi, the district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday today (July 7) for Anganwadi schools & colleges. Tourists & fishermen advised not to go to beaches & sea areas.

In Udupi, tourists and fishermen have been advised not to go to beaches and areas around the sea.

KERALA

In Kerala, a heavy rain warning has been sounded in Alappuzha. The rain continued to lash Munnar hill station in Idukki of Kerala on Thursday morning. Thunderstorms and lightning alerts have been predicted in Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, and Thirunelveli.

Fog envelops Munnar hill station in Idukki amid continuous rains in Kerala

According to a report, the weather department has forecast torrential rainfall with thunder and lightning till July 9 in several areas of Kerala.

Waterlogging in several low-lying areas in Kerala has been reported. A portion of a house collapsed at Bajjodi in Bikarnakatte in the heavy rains and flooding on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms has been predicted in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Almora districts, as per the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun.

(With inputs from agencies)