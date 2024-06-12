Monsoon tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka; heatwave warning in 12 states

Monsoon tracker: Several north-eastern and south-Indian states are expected to witness wet spells in the coming days. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until June 16.Check full weather report here.warning

Fareha Naaz
First Published06:49 AM IST
Monsoon tracker: IMD has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka today, June 12.
Monsoon tracker: IMD has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka today, June 12.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka today, June 12. A number of north-eastern and southern states are expected to witness wet spells in the coming days.

Rains in north-eastern states

“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days,” IMD's weather bulletin dated June 11 stated.

  • The Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh until June 16; in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura over the next three days.

  • The states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha may experience thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/per hour until June 16. These weather conditions will increase in intensity thereafter.

Rains in north-central states

  • The weather report states that light to moderate rainfall can occur in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming four days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Rains in southern states

The South Indian states of Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Lakshadweep may witness light to moderate rainfall until June 14. Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will accompany these weather conditions.

  • Moreover, IMD suggested light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until June 16.
  • The weather report states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on 11th; over Kerala & Mahe, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, Telangana on 11th & 12th; Coastal Karnataka during 11th-13th June, 2024.”

Heatwave

IMD forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 12. Heatwave conditions have also been predicted for Uttarakhand, Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

