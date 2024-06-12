Monsoon tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka; heatwave warning in 12 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka today, June 12. A number of north-eastern and southern states are expected to witness wet spells in the coming days.
North Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 12th June, 2024.#Veryheavyrainfall #weatherupdate #rain@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts@RailMinIndia @DDNewslive @NHAI_Official— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2024
“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days,” IMD's weather bulletin dated June 11 stated.
Telangana, south Madhya Pradesh, south & west Odisha, south & Central Chhattisgarh, northeast Jharkhand, western Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining southeast Bihar, east Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Andaman & Nicoabar Islands during night time.#weatherupdate— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2024
The South Indian states of Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Lakshadweep may witness light to moderate rainfall until June 14. Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will accompany these weather conditions.
IMD forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 12. Heatwave conditions have also been predicted for Uttarakhand, Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Uttarakhand, isolated pockets of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, pic.twitter.com/xAXdAI4tjP— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2024