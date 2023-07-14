India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Uttarakhand for today i.e. on 14 July and an orange alert during 15-17 July. A extremely heavy rainfall red alert of more than 204.4 mm has been issued in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Assam on 14 July. As per IMD, “Uttarakhand is under a red alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) during 13th to 14th July, 2023. Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 15th to 17th July." As per the weather department, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are gearing up for heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 14th July. In West Bengal, Indian Army evacuated 72 villagers after the overflowing of Kaljani River caused flooding in Mechpara village. The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains since the last weekend which triggered landslides and flash floods. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit. Meanwhile, 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon fury from June 24 to July 13. According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from today i.e. from July 14, with the downpour projected to last for five days. In Delhi, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied with thunderstorm today. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would likely be 35 and 26 degrees respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials said. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

Northwest India

-Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh during next four days; north Haryana during next two days; East Rajasthan on 14 and 17th July and then during 18 and 19 July.

-Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during next four days.

East & adjoining Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar during next two days and reduction thereafter.

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next four days and then increase from 19 July; Nagaland and Manipur during next three days and Gangetic West Bengal on 15th and 16 July.

-Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Meghalaya during 13-14 July and reduce thereafter.

Central India:

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 13 July; subdued during 15th to 16th July and increase thereafter from 17th July.

-A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telengana on 18 and 19 July.

West India:

-Light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next six days.

-The rainfall likely to increase over these areas from 18 July with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat on 19 July.

South India:

- Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during next two days; Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during next one day.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over coastal Karnataka to increase over these areas from 18 July.