The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains since the last weekend which triggered landslides and flash floods. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit. Meanwhile, 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon fury from June 24 to July 13. According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from today i.e. from July 14, with the downpour projected to last for five days.