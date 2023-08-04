Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states. Check full forecast here2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Heavy rainfall expected over West Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 4th stated India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a press release.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a press release regarding the weather conditions in various parts of the country on August 3, 2023 predicting weather conditions and associated precipitation until August 9th.
East Madhya Pradesh
Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places over East Madhya Pradesh with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 4th August. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 5th August.
West Madhya Pradesh
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh is likely on 4th August.
Chhattisgarh
Heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh on 4th August.
South Uttar Pradesh
Light to moderate rainfall at most places over South Uttar Pradesh with isolated heavy rainfall until 6th August.
Weather Forecast and Warning for remaining parts of the country:
Northwest India
Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until 9th August; Punjab on 4th and 5th; Haryana and East Rajasthan until 5th August, 2023. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of northwest India during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over West Uttar Pradesh on 5th and over Uttarakhand on 6th August.
Northeast India
Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during the week and over Tripura on 4th August.
West India
Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra until tomorrow. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of West India during the week.
South India
Subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the week. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu on 4th August.