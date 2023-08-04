The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a press release regarding the weather conditions in various parts of the country on August 3, 2023 predicting weather conditions and associated precipitation until August 9th.

The depression over north Chhattisgarh and its surrounding areas weakened and transformed into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over the same region. The system is expected to move gradually in a west-northwest direction towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh. During this movement, the low-pressure area is likely to weaken further and eventually dissipate into the atmosphere today. Hence its impact can be felt in Indian states of the region.

East Madhya Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places over East Madhya Pradesh with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 4th August. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 5th August.

West Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh is likely on 4th August.

Chhattisgarh

Heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh on 4th August.

South Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall at most places over South Uttar Pradesh with isolated heavy rainfall until 6th August.

Weather Forecast and Warning for remaining parts of the country:

Northwest India

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until 9th August; Punjab on 4th and 5th; Haryana and East Rajasthan until 5th August, 2023. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of northwest India during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over West Uttar Pradesh on 5th and over Uttarakhand on 6th August.

Northeast India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during the week and over Tripura on 4th August.

West India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra until tomorrow. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of West India during the week.

South India

Subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the week. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu on 4th August.