The depression over north Chhattisgarh and its surrounding areas weakened and transformed into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over the same region. The system is expected to move gradually in a west-northwest direction towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh. During this movement, the low-pressure area is likely to weaken further and eventually dissipate into the atmosphere today. Hence its impact can be felt in Indian states of the region.