The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in several parts of the country from 1-4 August. As per IMD, very heavy rains have been predicted in Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, among others.

For today, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, IMD said.

An orange alert has also been issued for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh on 2-3 August while in Madhya Pradesh on 2 August. Moreover, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 3rd August.

It also added that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over east and east central India during next two days. The weather office also added that increase in rainfall activity is likely over Northeast India from 3rd August while over northwest India during 2nd-3rd August.

Yesterday, the weather department said that the country is expected to see normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July, even as El Nino and other unfavourable conditions may suppress rain in August. Rainfall in August is predicted to be below normal (less than 94 per cent of LPA), but the situation is expected to improve comparatively in September, the IMD said. Rainfall recorded between 94 percent and 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), or 50-year average, is considered normal.

Check IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy rains likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh during 1st-4th August; Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 2nd-4th August; Himachal Pradesh & East Rajasthan on 3rd & 4th and over Punjab 3rd August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh on 2nd & 3rd August and over East Uttar Pradesh on 02nd August.

Central India

-Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 1st-3rd August; north Chhattisgarh on 1st and 2nd August, over Northwest Madhya Pradesh on 2nd and 3rd August and Vidarbha on 2nd August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 02nd August

East India:

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Bihar during 1st-4th August; Odisha during 31st July-3rd August; over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 31st July-2nd August; over SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 3-4 August.

Northeast India:

-As per IMD, Light tomoderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days with isolated very heavy rainfall on 3-4 August.

West India

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next four days with very rains likely on 3 August.

South India:

-IMD has predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka during 2nd-4th August and reduced rainfall activity over the remaining regions.