Monsoon tracker: Very heavy rains predicted in these states for next 4 days. Check full forecast here3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Monsoon tracker: IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in several parts of the country from 1-4 August. As per IMD, very heavy rains have been predicted in Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, among others.
