Yesterday, the weather department said that the country is expected to see normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July, even as El Nino and other unfavourable conditions may suppress rain in August. Rainfall in August is predicted to be below normal (less than 94 per cent of LPA), but the situation is expected to improve comparatively in September, the IMD said. Rainfall recorded between 94 percent and 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), or 50-year average, is considered normal.