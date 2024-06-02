Monsoon Tracker: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast today for the national capital, Delhi, predicts partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain, accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph. IMD has issued yellow alert for heatwave on Sunday, June 2.

As per the extended range forecast till June 7, the sky will remain clear with no alert and maximum and minimum temperatures will range between 44 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. Thus, with no monsoon in near sight, Delhi residents will not get any relief from summer heat in the near future even though IMD lifted alerts for heatwave in the state.

With the advancement of Southwest Monsoon in Karnataka, the capital city Bengaluru is set to experience, “Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers," as per IMD's forecast today. Similar weather conditions are expected in the IT hub over the next two days.

The weather department further predicts, “Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" from June 5 to June 7. The maximum and minimum temperature this week are suggested to lie in the range 34 to 23 degree Celsius respectively. IMD forecasted heavy rainfall over Karnataka on June 2 and June 3.

IMD weather bulletin dated June 2 states, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely…over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 02nd-05th June." For the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the weather is expected to remain, “Partly cloudy" until June 5 with wet spell expected on June 6 and thunderstorms thereafter.

Now moving to the capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai which is set for heavy rains over the next few days. The capital city registered 33.52 °C temperature today with 57% relative humidity. The day's forecast indicates that the minimum and maximum temperatures today will settle around 29.81 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively.

The Met Department forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu until June 8. Moreover, heavy showers have been forecasted for Tamil Nadu on June 2 and June 5. As per IMD's forecast, Chennai will be on yellow alert for week-long showers. The weather prediction says, “Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas" for June 4 to June 7. Meanwhile, “Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy" tomorrow in Chennai.

Southwest monsoon is set to bring light to moderate rainfall in West Bengal accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds until June 8. IMD in its weather bulletin says, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over … West Bengal.. during next 5 days." The weather today is expected to remain, “Partly cloudy with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm." Thunderstorms and lightening have been predicted from June 3 to June 5.

