Monsoon Tracker: Wet spell in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai? IMD's full weather forecast here
Monsoon Tracker: Delhi residents will not get any relief from summer heat in the near future even though IMD lifted alerts for heatwave in the state. Bengaluru struggles with heavy rainfall as Southwest monsoon brings downpour.
Monsoon Tracker: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast today for the national capital, Delhi, predicts partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain, accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph. IMD has issued yellow alert for heatwave on Sunday, June 2.