Monsoon update: Very heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 2 days. Check full forecast here
Monsoon update: Very heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 2 days. Check full forecast here

 2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:52 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Weather forecast this week: IMD issues weather warnings for India: Deep depression in Gangetic West Bengal, heavy rainfall in Odisha, and more. Fishermen advised to stay ashore.

IMD issues weather warnings for India: Deep depression in West Bengal, heavy rainfall in Odisha, and more.Premium
IMD issues weather warnings for India: Deep depression in West Bengal, heavy rainfall in Odisha, and more.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a press release regarding the weather conditions in various parts of the country on August 2, 2023 predicting weather conditions over the next few days.

Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal

The Depression over north Chhattisgarh and its neighboring areas, approximately 40 km north-northeast of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), is expected to continue its movement in the west-northwest direction. The system is likely to progress towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh. Over the next 12 hours, it is anticipated that the Depression will weaken and transform into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.

Odisha

On 3rd August, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the region.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places on Thursday (3 August), with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places on 4th August.

East Madhya Pradesh

Until 4th August, East Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely on 3rd August, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on 5th August.

West Madhya Pradesh

On 3rd August, West Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on 3rd August, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on 4th August.

East Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in East Uttar Pradesh on 3rd August. Heavy rainfall is likely during 4th to 6th August.

Also read: Monsoon tracker: Very heavy rains predicted in these states for next 4 days. Check full forecast here

Weather forecast and warning for remaining parts of the country

Northwest India

Until 6th August, Northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. The regions likely to be affected include Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until 6th August, Himachal Pradesh from 3rd to 6th August, and Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan from 3rd to 5th August. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Uttarakhand from until 5th August, West Uttar Pradesh on 3rd August, and over Himachal Pradesh on 4th and 5th August.

Northeast India

In the next four days, Northeast India is likely to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. The regions particularly affected include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Also read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Odisha today; orange alert issued in these states. See forecast

West India

Over the next three days, West India can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are anticipated to experience continued rainfall during this period. On 3rd August, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, while on 3rd August, Madhya Maharashtra may also experience heavy rainfall.

South India

South India is likely to experience light to moderate widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Coastal Karnataka from until 4th August. However, the remaining parts of the region may see subdued rainfall activity.

