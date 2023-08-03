Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal

The Depression over north Chhattisgarh and its neighboring areas, approximately 40 km north-northeast of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), is expected to continue its movement in the west-northwest direction. The system is likely to progress towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh. Over the next 12 hours, it is anticipated that the Depression will weaken and transform into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.