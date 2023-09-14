Montana Ranchers’ New Side Hustle: Giving Tourists the ‘Yellowstone’ Experience

Montana Ranchers’ New Side Hustle: Giving Tourists the ‘Yellowstone’ Experience4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Drought and property taxes are making ranch life tougher, but visitors will pay to live a few days like John Dutton.
GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont.—Fifth-generation rancher Bayard Black has a lot of city folks looking to pay top dollar to rent his spread in the mountains near Yellowstone National Park. He can thank John Dutton in part for that.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message