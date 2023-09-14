Montana Ranchers’ New Side Hustle: Giving Tourists the ‘Yellowstone’ Experience

GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont.—Fifth-generation rancher Bayard Black has a lot of city folks looking to pay top dollar to rent his spread in the mountains near Yellowstone National Park. He can thank John Dutton in part for that.

The runaway popularity of the “Yellowstone" TV series, starring Kevin Costner as rancher patriarch Dutton, has helped spur interest among tourists to spend time on real ranches. Black is charging visitors for everything from traipsing his property in search of elk antlers to bird watching and fishing.

His motivation is the same as for many other ranchers: getting extra income to help offset rising costs, including a 61% jump in property taxes since 2021 spurred by the hot real-estate market in nearby Bozeman.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to keep the ranch in the family," said Black.

Ranchers have for years occasionally allowed outsiders to hunt or fish for a fee, but they have begun adding more activities as the demand to spend time on their property has grown, which people in the industry attribute to “Yellowstone," as well as increased interest in the outdoors following the pandemic.

A startup called LandTrust has increased its number of rental listings, most of which are ranches, from 140 covering 300,000 acres in 2020 to 427 on 1.2 million acres currently. Many are in Montana, where “Yellowstone" takes place.

Chief Executive Nic De Castro said his Bozeman, Mont., firm, which has raised $10 million of funding, has recently added offerings including overnight stays in RVs.

In all, landowners have earned $1 million from LandTrust rentals, according to the company.

Western ranchers have been caught in a squeeze that they say was brought on, in part, by the prolonged drought in the U.S. West in recent years.

That has pressured them to reduce their herds at the same time prices have gone up for essentials. Hay, for example, has more than tripled in price over the past five years as increased wildfires and other factors have made it harder for ranchers to grow their own.

“When there’s no hay, it’s expensive to feed animals in the winter," said Sigrid Johannes, director of the Public Lands Council, a nonprofit ranching group.

Explore Ranches, based in Austin, Texas, started in 2018 with a roster of seven ranches in Texas and Colorado willing to rent out to large groups, and has since expanded to 20 in six Western states, said co-founder Allison Ryan. The firm specializes in upscale ranch stays.

“Everyone wants their ‘Yellowstone’ moment," Ryan said.

The new breed of visitors is often looking for an authentic ranch experience rather than a simplistic simulation or an opportunity to fish and hunt.

That’s what Jett Ferebee and his sons, Joseph and John, did in August when they paid $4,485 to spend five nights on the Mahlstedt Ranch in the rugged badlands of Eastern Montana and got to help herd cattle.

“We didn’t want a dude ranch with trail rides," said John, a 25-year-old law-school student.

Given freedom to ride over the ranch’s 12,000 acres, one day they were invited to help move some cattle from one pasture to another. For nearly three hours, they rode tall in the saddle alongside some real drovers.

“I remember coming out of a canyon with eight pairs (of cows) in front of me, along the lines of ‘Lonesome Dove,’" John Ferebee said, referring to the 1989 Western TV miniseries based on a novel by Larry McMurtry.

Tana Canen, who helps oversee her family’s ranch, said she and her husband Ross decided to list the property with LandTrust last year after a series of droughts beginning in 2017 crippled their crops, including barley, and forced them to deplete some $200,000 in savings to feed their animals.

“When your crops fail and you have to buy feed, you have to look at other options," said the 53-year-old, whose family first homesteaded the land in 1912.

Since then, she said the ranch has hosted dozens of visitors, providing enough extra income to help make payments on a 4,000-acre addition to the property in 2022.

Gabe Brown, a founding partner of agriculture consulting firm Understanding AG, said ranchers that rent out their land must be wary of the risk of legal liability. “You just never know, someone could get hurt or fall," Brown said. “You are still putting your farm or ranch at risk no matter what."

LandTrust officials say they provide accident coverage of $10,000 for each guest, in addition to $1 million in general liability coverage. Guests also assume responsibility. So far, there have been no claims for injuries, said Chief Operating Officer Mark Young.

At the Black family ranch, one recent customer was Bozeman resident Marciela Ross, who paid $287 for all-day family access as a Father’s Day gift for her husband, Michael. He spent the day fishing with his family members, while his wife hiked with their two young children and chased butterflies. Bayard Black, as he often does, left them on their own for the day.

“There’s something special," said the 47-year-old Ross, “just knowing you are the only people in this place right now."

