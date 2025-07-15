Month after tragedy, Air India moves Ahmedabad–London service from Gatwick to Heathrow with fewer flights

Air India announced on Tuesday that it will run three flights a week from Ahmedabad to London Heathrow between August 1 and September 30, replacing its current service to London Gatwick. At present, the airline operates five weekly flights on the Ahmedabad–Gatwick route.

In addition, Air India said it would begin a partial restoration of its flight schedules that were reduced after it decided to observe a "Safety Pause" following the June 12 crash of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which claimed 260 lives.

According to the airline, some services will resume from August 1 compared to the reduced schedule in July, with full operations expected to return from October 1.

“From 1 August to 30 September, Air India will operate three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing the currently operating five weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick),” the airline said in a statement.

On June 12, a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner lost thrust shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport and crashed into a medical college hostel. The accident claimed the lives of 241 of the 242 people on board, along with 19 others on the ground, making it the deadliest aviation disaster in the past ten years.

Full list of flights which will be resumed Europe flights

Delhi-London (Heathrow): Air India will resume two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 24x weekly flights operating from July 16 onwards.

Delhi-Zurich: The airline will increase Delhi-Zurich flights from 4x weekly to 5x weekly, effective August 1.

Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly; will further reduce to 4x weekly, effective August 1, 2025.

Amritsar-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly until August 31; to operate 3x weekly, effective September 1.

Delhi-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly.

Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 12x weekly to 7x weekly, effective August 1.

Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly, effective July 16.

Delhi-Copenhagen: Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Vienna: Remains reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Amsterdam: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly; to resume 7x weekly, effective August 1.

Far East Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 7x weekly flights operating from August 1 onwards.

Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 5x weekly flights reinstated from September 1 onwards.

Routes with continued reductions/changed frequency until September 30

North America Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Chicago: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly (to operate 4x weekly in August).

Delhi-San Francisco: Remains reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Toronto: Remains reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Vancouver: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective July 16.

Mumbai-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective August 1.

Delhi-New York (Newark Liberty): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly, effective July 16.

Australia Delhi-Melbourne: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly.

Delhi-Sydney: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly.

Africa

Delhi-Nairobi: Reinstated services, operating 3x weekly until 31 August; to be suspended from September 1-30.

Continued temporary suspension of routes until September 30 Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170): 3x weekly flights

Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146): 3x weekly flights

Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393): 7x weekly flights