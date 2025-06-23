‘Monumental damage’ to Iranian nuclear sites following US strikes, claims Trump, hints at regime change in Tehran

US President Donald Trump has said that American military strikes have inflicted significant damage on Iran's key nuclear sites, citing satellite images showing extensive destruction, particularly below ground level.

Advertisement

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level.”

Trump's post comes a day after the US launched “precision strikes” at three key nuclear facilities of Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Regime change in Iran In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump questioned the ability of the Iranian leadership and highlighted the possibility of regime change in the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

Trump wrote, “It's not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change’, but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

Also Read | Why Trump bombed Iran

Appreciating the US military's performance, Trump stated, “The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental’. The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military.”

Trump also declared that any Iranian retaliation against the US attack will face a response significantly stronger than earlier attacks.

US military strikes On Saturday (ET), Trump announced that the US successfully struck three nuclear facilities of Iran. The direct involvement of the US in the Israel-Iran conflict comes days after Trump kept the world guessing whether Washington would directly engage or not.

Advertisement