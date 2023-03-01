Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1. Moody's has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa3 from(P)Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.