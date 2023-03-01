Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Pakistan's credit rating lowered to Caa3 by Moody's; outlook stabilises from negative

Pakistan's credit rating lowered to Caa3 by Moody's; outlook stabilises from negative

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Livemint
Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative

  • Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1. Moody's has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa3 from(P)Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

