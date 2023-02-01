Moody's unit monitoring impact on its rated portfolio in Adani Group
Moody's unit ICRA has said that it is monitoring any impact on its rated portfolio in Adani Group after the Indian conglomerate's stocks plunge
Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA on Wednesday said it was monitoring the impact of recent developments on its rated portfolio in Indian conglomerate Adani Group, whose stocks have plunged after a report by a U.S. short-seller.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×