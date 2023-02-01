Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Moody's unit monitoring impact on its rated portfolio in Adani Group

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Reuters
The logo of credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services is seen outside an office.

Moody's unit ICRA has said that it is monitoring any impact on its rated portfolio in Adani Group after the Indian conglomerate's stocks plunge

Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA on Wednesday said it was monitoring the impact of recent developments on its rated portfolio in Indian conglomerate Adani Group, whose stocks have plunged after a report by a U.S. short-seller.

Listed companies of the conglomerate founded by tycoon Gautam Adani have lost $86 billion since last week after Hindenburg Research accused the group of using tax havens and flagged concerns on high debt levels. Adani Group has denied the allegations.

ICRA-rated Adani Group entities do not have any immediate refinancing requirements, but requirements are expected for some entities from fiscal year 2025 onwards, it said.

The firm said the Adani Group's large debt-funded capex programme remains a key challenge, and some of the planned capex is discretionary in nature and could be deferred depending on its liquidity position.

