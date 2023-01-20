Moody's upgrades PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda's ratings; affirms SBI's deposit ratings2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:57 PM IST
- Moody's on Friday affirmed long-term deposit rating of State Bank of India (SBI)
Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of State Bank of India (SBI). Moody's has also upgraded SBI's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and additional tier 1 securities (AT1) program rating to ba1 and (P)B1 from ba2 and (P)B2, respectively. Meanwhile, the rating agency has also upgraded ratings for Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) on improving credit profile.
