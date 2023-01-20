“Credit conditions in India have gradually improved, with a significant reduction in the banks' stock of legacy problem loans over the past three years. Corporates' financial health has also improved following a decade of deleveraging, while stress among non-bank financial institutions has abated. In addition, retail loans have performed well despite pandemic-induced economic stresses, indicating better underwriting quality and relatively low household leverage in India compared to those in many other Asian countries," Moody's said.

