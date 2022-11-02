One of the Oreva Group manager, who has been arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse incident in which 135 people were killed, has termed the tragedy as an “act of god". The accused manager of the Oreva company was appearing in court for the Morbi bridge collapse when he gave the reason for the Morbi bridge collapse as an "act of God".
Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate HS Panchal said, "One of the two managers of Oreva company (that have been arrested) told the court that it is an 'act of God'."
Another revelation that was made was that the cable wires of the Morbi bridge were “rusting away" and were not in the ideal condition for the people to be travelled on.
Advocate HS Panchal said, "In the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, the Investigating Officer (IO) said that the cable (of the bridge) was rusting away. The Investigating Officer says that only flooring of the bridge was done and the cables were not changed, oiling-greasing also wasn't done."
FSL officer also said that it was an old cable.
HS Panchal said, "Out of the 4 people who were sent to Police custody, two are managers at Oreva Co and two others did fabrication work for the bridge. The five others who were sent to judicial custody are security personnel and ticket vendors."
"In the report, the Investigating Officer (IO) stated that the tender process did not take place and the contract was directly allotted," Advocate Panchal added.
At least 135 people died and over 100 were wounded after a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on Sunday, plunging the crowd into the Machchu river. Following the Morbi bridge collapse, nine people were arrested. The court on Wednesday sent four people to police custody and the remaining five into judicial custody till 5 November.
Of the people who are in police custody, two are the managers of the Oreva company which is under the scanner. Oreva recently renovated the bridge but did not submit a quality report.
