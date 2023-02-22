Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group ordered to pay ₹10 lakh to kin of each victim
- The Gujarat HC has instructed the Oreva Group to provide interim compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of each deceased and ₹2 lakh to each injured person
The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered the Oreva Group, the company which was responsible for maintaining the Morbi bridge which collapsed killing 135 people, to pay interim compensation of ₹10 lakh to kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and ₹2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.
