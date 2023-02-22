The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered the Oreva Group, the company which was responsible for maintaining the Morbi bridge which collapsed killing 135 people, to pay interim compensation of ₹10 lakh to kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and ₹2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

The company was given this direction by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt.

On 30 October 2022, the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town, which dated back to the British era, collapsed, plunging 135 individuals to their deaths, while 56 others were injured. The court has now instructed the company to provide interim compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of each deceased individual and ₹2 lakh to each injured person within four weeks.

On Tuesday, during a hearing of a suo motu PIL which was submitted following the tragedy, Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd (Oreva Group) had offered to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died and ₹1 lakh to the injured persons.

"The company had offered to give ₹5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives and ₹1 lakh to those injured. However, this is not enough. The company has to pay ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the victims and ₹2 lakhs to those injured," Justice Gokani said.

Advocate KR Koshti, who represented the victims in the court, said that bread-winning members of many families have died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. He said many children have been left to fend for themselves. The court has noted that the company has taken the responsibility of seven children who lost their family members in the tragedy.

“They [company] will pay for education and hold their hand till they find footing in the society," the court said.

Oreva Group was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bridge. Several lapses were found on the part of the Oreva Group by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government.

