More Epstein emails coming soon, says Democrat Garcia, claims, ‘Massive cover-up going on’

California Representative Robert Garcia, the Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said on Wednesday (November 12) that additional documents are expected to be released shortly, following the committee’s release of emails showing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein referencing President Donald Trump multiple times.

The disclosures have intensified scrutiny over Trump’s alleged connection to Epstein’s activities.

Garcia criticizes Trump over alleged cover-up "We want to know why Donald Trump spent the entire campaign saying he would release the files and now that he's in the White House, there's a massive cover-up going on," Garcia said. "The survivors deserve the truth."

Garcia confirmed the committee recently received a total of about 23,000 documents from Epstein’s estate and is reviewing them for potential release. "We're going through them as fast as we can to see what we are able to release," he added.

Emails raise questions about Trump The publicly released documents include emails from Epstein to longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff.

One 2019 email to Wolff stated: "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." Another email from 2011 reportedly references Trump spending “hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims.

"There's communication between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, obviously making some claims about Donald Trump spending significant time, hours, with possibly one of the victims," Garcia said. "There's also disturbing e-mails there about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein that people can read for themselves."

Call for DOJ to release full files Garcia urged the Department of Justice to release all files it holds related to Epstein. "And so we're not going to rest until we get the truth about the full files and what powerful men committed horrific acts against these women and, in some cases back then, children and girls," he said.

Legislative action pending The revelations come as the House prepares to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva from Arizona. Her vote is expected to provide the final signature needed to force a vote on legislation that would release all Justice Department records concerning the Epstein investigation.