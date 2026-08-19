More expensive flights, fewer new passengers: OTAs feel the pinch

New Delhi: Online travel agencies (OTAs), including MakeMyTrip, Yatra Online and EaseMyTrip, are seeing their air ticketing businesses lose momentum even as travellers spend more on flights. Higher airfares, rather than an increase in passenger numbers, drive ticket sales through their platforms.
This means travellers are paying more per trip, but the increase in ticket prices is not necessarily translating into similar growth in ticket sales revenue. The trend is visible in the April-June quarter, a seasonally strong period. This would also be the second straight quarter, after January to March, in which the non-air businesses of some of these OTAs have grown faster than their air-ticketing businesses.