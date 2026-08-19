More expensive flights, fewer new passengers: OTAs feel the pinch

New Delhi: Online travel agencies (OTAs), including MakeMyTrip, Yatra Online and EaseMyTrip, are seeing their air ticketing businesses lose momentum even as travellers spend more on flights. Higher airfares, rather than an increase in passenger numbers, drive ticket sales through their platforms.
New Delhi: Online travel agencies (OTAs), including MakeMyTrip, Yatra Online and EaseMyTrip, are seeing their air ticketing businesses lose momentum even as travellers spend more on flights. Higher airfares, rather than an increase in passenger numbers, drive ticket sales through their platforms.
This means travellers are paying more per trip, but the increase in ticket prices is not necessarily translating into similar growth in ticket sales revenue. The trend is visible in the April-June quarter, a seasonally strong period. This would also be the second straight quarter, after January to March, in which the non-air businesses of some of these OTAs have grown faster than their air-ticketing businesses.
This means travellers are paying more per trip, but the increase in ticket prices is not necessarily translating into similar growth in ticket sales revenue. The trend is visible in the April-June quarter, a seasonally strong period. This would also be the second straight quarter, after January to March, in which the non-air businesses of some of these OTAs have grown faster than their air-ticketing businesses.
The shift has become more important as geopolitical disruptions, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia, weigh on international travel and push travellers towards domestic and other forms of travel.
The management of at least two of these companies believes that, for now, this is a temporary phase and that recoveries will be visible in the coming quarters.
MakeMyTrip's air revenue slides
For MakeMyTrip, India’s largest online travel platform, air-ticketing revenue fell 7.5% year-on-year to $55.6 million in the June quarter, even though air gross bookings increased 7.6% in reported terms and 17.7% in constant-currency terms.
Overall gross bookings rose 19.9% in constant-currency terms, that is, accounting for exchange rate fluctuations, to $2.85 billion. Post factoring in exchange rate fluctuations, MakeMyTrip’s air-ticketing revenue increased just 1.1%, and its total revenue rose 16.1% to $285.6 million.
Air ticketing accounted for a fifth, or roughly 20%, of reported revenue in the quarter.
Adjusted margin from hotels and packages rose 21.3% in constant-currency terms, while bus ticketing and other businesses grew 32.4% and 27.2%, respectively. In comparison, the air ticketing business's adjusted margin grew by only 10.8%.
MakeMyTrip, in their regulatory filings on 3 August, said international travel remained subdued amid geopolitical disruptions, while travellers made alternative choices for leisure travel. It also said that a 10% depreciation of the rupee to the dollar on a year-on-year basis impacted their reported growth numbers.
Yatra Online's results show that its air passenger volumes rose only 4.8% year-on-year to 1.264 million in the June quarter, but the value of air tickets booked through its platform jumped 17.6% to ₹1,657.9 crore. In other words, the value of air bookings grew about 3.7 times as fast as passenger volumes. “Growth was supported by higher average ticket prices,” Siddhartha Gupta, chief executive of Yatra, said during the company’s post-results investor call last week. He also said corporate travel demand was affected by elevated airfares during the quarter, while competitive intensity increased as travel shifted from international to domestic routes.
Yatra sees fares, not passengers, drive bookings
Yatra’s numbers also show how quickly the trend has changed. Air passenger growth had been 9.6% year-on-year in the March quarter, but halved to 4.8% in June. At the same time, air gross-booking growth accelerated from about 8% in March to 17.6% in June.
Air also remains Yatra's dominant business, accounting for nearly 79% of bookings, broadly unchanged from a year earlier, according to its investor presentation.
EaseMyTrip, which declared its results on 14 August, shows the pressure on air-ticketing revenue even more clearly. Its air-ticketing revenue fell 4% year-on-year to ₹54.7 crore in the June quarter, following a 14% decline in the March quarter. Air ticketing accounted for about 40.6% of its total revenue from operations, amounting to ₹134.7 crore.
The company’s overall revenue, however, rose 18.4% year-on-year, helped by hotels and packages, whose revenue more than doubled to ₹67.6 crore from ₹32.5 crore. Hotel room-night bookings rose 95.4% to 6.47 lakh.
This suggests the shift is not necessarily a sign of Indians travelling less. Rather, OTAs are seeing a change in the composition of travel bookings, with non-air businesses becoming increasingly important.
The airline industry itself provides evidence of the slowdown in passenger growth.
At the industry level, India’s domestic air traffic rose less than 2% year-on-year in the first six months of calendar 2026 to 86.40 million passengers, from 85.17 million a year earlier, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. July and August data are yet to be released.
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation and India’s largest airline, carried 31 million passengers in Q1FY26, up 1% year-on-year.
Its available seat kilometres (ASK), or the number of seats offered, rose 2.9% year-on-year to 43.5 billion, while revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), or passenger traffic measured by distance flown, increased 1.4% to 36.2 billion. Load factor consequently fell 1.3 percentage points to 83.3%. At the same time, yield rose by 21.3%, indicating stronger pricing even as passenger demand remained relatively subdued.
SpiceJet has yet to declare its fiscal year 2026 (FY26) and Q4 results, while the Tata Group-backed Air India Group and SNV Aviation-run Akasa Air are privately held and do not disclose quarterly results.
Fares up 35-40%, and airlines want direct bookings
Analysts say higher fares are now becoming an important factor behind the divergence between passenger growth and booking values.
“Air fares in Q1 (April-June) are up by at least 35-40% over last year, and passenger growth has been relatively slower so far in 2026,” said Gagan Dixit, senior vice-president, oil and gas and aviation, Elara Securities.
There is another structural factor at play. Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo are increasingly pushing travellers to book directly on their websites and mobile apps, reducing the share of bookings that flow through OTAs.
“Loyalty programmes are being reworked, too, so that direct customer retention happens. That could be a reason too as to why OTAs see lower air ticket bookings,” Dixit said.
The three OTAs have yet to respond to Mint's emailed queries.
- Airfares are rising faster than passenger numbers, squeezing OTA ticketing revenue.
- MakeMyTrip's air revenue fell 7.5% despite gross bookings rising nearly 8%.
- Yatra's booking value grew at 3.7 times the rate of actual passenger volume growth.
- EaseMyTrip posted its second consecutive quarterly decline in air-ticketing revenue this year.
- Airlines pushing direct bookings and reworked loyalty programmes threaten OTAs' long-term market share.