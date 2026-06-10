More Indians are investing than ever before, but women still lag, Mint survey reveals

Indians are investing more than ever, and also smarter then ever. The share of urban Indians spreading their money across both physical and financial assets jumped from 35% in 2022 to 45% in the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, conducted earlier this year. This shows investors are diversifying into both traditional safe havens such as real estate and jewellery, and market-linked instruments such as stocks.
With this, the pool of people sitting on the sidelines is shrinking. Non-investors are a declining tribe across nearly every demographic group—though not equally. Women are still significantly underrepresented: nearly 28% don’t invest at all, compared to 19% of men. And that gap carries real consequences. Women are also the least likely to feel financially prepared for a crisis—particularly the death of an earning family member, with only two in five saying they would be ready.