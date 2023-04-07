Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala chief K Surendran said on Friday that Anil Antony, son of former Union minister Ak Antony who joined the saffron party, wasn't the only one more to jump the ship. He said more would follow Anil Antony to the camp. Anil Antony formally joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at his joining.

Surendran was asked if Anil Anthony's joining the BJP would have a positive impact on the party's prospects in the southern state and enhance its acceptability among Christian voters. Surendran responded, stating that Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader AK Antony, has taken membership of the BJP. He further added that more Congress leaders are expected to join the BJP in the near future.

"Anil Antony is one of many Opposition leaders to have joined the BJP. Even the erudite and highly educated leaders in the Opppsition camp are now joining the BJP. We are apprpoaching several other leaders in the Congress and the Left to join us," Surendran added.

The BJP state chief also hoped that the party would secure a better vote share in the southern state where the saffron party hasn't yet managed to any significant electoral inroads. He said, "Our vote share in Kerala wasn't much the last time. However, this time we hope to bag a bigger share of Christian votes as the Christian community has demonstrated that it has full faith in Modi-ji's work."

"We are running several campaigns in the state. The 'Happy Easter Ghar Ghar Chalo' campaign will be conducted across the state from April 9. During this campaign, we will make an effort to connect Christians with the BJP, which will significantly impact our vote share," Surendran said.

Speaking about AK Antony' statement that he was pained by his son's decision to join the BJP, Surendran said, "AK Antony has been with the Congress for six decades and it is only natural for him to feel bad if his son joins the BJP. Anil Antony thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction into the BJP."

Formerly the coordinator of the Congress' social media cell in Kerala, Anil resgined from all party posts in January, after coming out in support of Prime Minister Modi amid the row over the BBC documentary series.