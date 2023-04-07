‘More leaders to join follow Anil Antony’: BJP Kerala chief Surendran2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:07 PM IST
- Anil Antony is one of many Opposition leaders to have joined the BJP; even the erudite and highly educated leaders in the Opppsition camp are now joining the BJP, he said
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala chief K Surendran said on Friday that Anil Antony, son of former Union minister Ak Antony who joined the saffron party, wasn't the only one more to jump the ship. He said more would follow Anil Antony to the camp. Anil Antony formally joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at his joining.
