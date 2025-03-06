Udaipur lit up in spectacular fashion on January 29 as Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar set a Guinness World Record for the largest display of solar-powered lamps. The installation featured 2,203 solar lanterns arranged in the shape of a sun, with "सूर्योदय" (sunrise) written beneath it.

Guinness World Records shared a video of the display on social media on March 5.

The display, part of the Suryauday initiative, was intended to raise awareness about the importance of solar energy and its impact on disadvantaged communities.

Also Read | 6 countries leading in sustainability

Guinness World Records shared the stunning display on their Instagram, stating, “The solar lantern display, which includes the word 'sunrise', was created to raise awareness of the importance of solar-powered lamps and the positive impact it can have on the environment and for disadvantaged people in India.”

Record with a purpose Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of the 1,500-year-old House of Mewar, took to Instagram to announce his achievement. He posted:

“As the sun rises, banishing darkness, our initiative ‘Suryauday’ embodies a similar spirit. It’s a pleasure to announce one’s 9th Guinness World Record in social causes for the largest display of solar-powered lamps in the shape of the sun. These will be distributed to illuminate the homes of those who live in darkness and need it most. Symbolizing hope and empowerment for communities through one’s vision of the greatest good for the greatest number [sic].”

Also Read | Shining the spotlight on the Mewar school of painting

The initiative goes beyond setting records—it aims to provide solar lamps to underprivileged communities, offering sustainability and instilling social responsibility. The solar lamps will be donated to underprivileged communities.

The event received widespread appreciation, with social media users lauding the effort as a meaningful step toward renewable energy and community upliftment.

9 Guinness World Records According to the Times of India, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has already secured nine Guinness World Records, all centered around philanthropy and social impact. His achievements span various categories but share a common goal—giving back to society and making a positive difference.

Also Read | 5 philanthropists who give most to charity

Some of his records include organising the largest stress management lesson, donating the most clothing to charity, and facilitating the biggest school supply donation within 24 hours.