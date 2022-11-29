‘More than population of US, UK, France…’: JP Nadda on health cover to Indians2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, while addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Dahod ahead of the phase I of the Assembly election, said that 50 crore people have been given health care cover of ₹5 lakh. JP Nadda said it was more than the combined population of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada.