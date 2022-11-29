Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, while addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Dahod ahead of the phase I of the Assembly election, said that 50 crore people have been given health care cover of ₹5 lakh. JP Nadda said it was more than the combined population of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada.

Speaking at a rally in Dahod, JP Nadda said, “We are giving health care cover of ₹5 lakh to 50 crore people. It is more than if we put together the population of USA, UK, France and Canada. We care about the health of the poor."

The campaigning for the first phase of elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will end on Tuesday, 29 November. Elections for the first phase will be held on 1 December. Voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held on 5 December.

Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also among the prominent candidates in the fray for the first phase of the state Assembly elections.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other BJP leaders have already held rallies to garner support for their party nominees contesting in the first phase.

From the Opposition, AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held campaign rallies in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls. The party also made a slew of promises to the people of Gujarat if the Aam Aadmi Party is elected to power.

The BJP has been governing the state for the past 27 years.

(With agency inputs)