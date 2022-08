An official said on Wednesday that a more transmissible new sub-variant of Omicron was detected in New Delhi. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75. The sub-variant of Omicron even infects those with antibodies.

The official said that the new sub-variant was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital in Delhi, said that the new sub-variant of Omicron has more transmissibility. It infects even those with antibodies, he said.

“Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing," Suresh Kumar said.

He added: “This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the Covid vaccines in their body."

